Proposed 48-story tower to replace Irene’s, Taquero Mucho

Photo by Google Maps

A new 48-story residential tower may soon rise at 506 and 508 West Ave. in downtown, replacing restaurants Irene’s and Taquero Mucho.

- Advertisement -

The Planning Commission last Tuesday voted unanimously to support a rezoning that would enable the developers to build taller than allowed under the site’s current zoning, following a series of delays due to opposition from residents in the adjacent Austin City Lofts.

The rezoning from Downtown Mixed-Use (DMU) to Central Business District (CBD) would allow unlimited height, though plans show a 564-foot tower with 359 residential units. Current zoning allows buildings up to 400 feet tall.

- Advertisement -

Several residents in Austin City Lofts, a 12-story condominium next to the proposed tower, spoke against the rezoning, and many more registered their opposition in writing. Residents mainly expressed concern about increased traffic and the loss of views and natural light.

The Old Austin Neighborhood Association wrote in support of the rezoning, provided developer Manifold Real Estate meets several conditions.

The group requested that the developer provide fewer parking spaces (current plans show 10 floors of parking), make parking floors adaptable into residential use in the future, and unbundle parking so that residents can choose whether they want to pay for a parking spot. The group also asked for greater setbacks from Austin City Lofts.

- Advertisement -

Land use attorney Richard Suttle, representing Manifold, argued that CBD zoning makes sense for a site in downtown.

“Imagine if we said we can’t build any more tall buildings next to tall buildings,” he said.

Suttle said the project will try to minimize any negative impacts the new building might have on Austin City Lofts. That could mean increasing building setbacks and following OANA’s recommendations on parking, though the details haven’t been finalized.

City Council has the final say on the rezoning; a date for the Council hearing has not yet been set.

The Austin Monitor’s work is made possible by donations from the community. Though our reporting covers donors from time to time, we are careful to keep business and editorial efforts separate while maintaining transparency. A complete list of donors is available here, and our code of ethics is explained here.