Priyanka reveals she was `fired from three different movies` after nose surgery







Actor Priyanka Chopra has spread out about how a botched nose surgery impacted her well being. On the Howard Stern Show, Priyanka published that the botched nose surgery drove her right into a `deep despair`, and she even concept it would finish her occupation, E! Online reported.

“It was a dark phase,” Priyanka stated at the Howard Stern Show May 1. “This thing happens, and my face looks completely different, and I went into a deep, deep depression.”

The 40-year-old additional stated that she was fired from three different motion pictures after the surgery, including she in reality believed her appearing occupation “was over before it started.”

Despite being hesitant to head underneath the knife once more, Priyanka`s past due dad, Ashok Chopra, inspired her to get corrective surgery. “I was terrified of that, but he was like, `I will be in the room with you,`” she confessed. “He held my hands through it and helped me build back my confidence.”

Priyanka additionally credited Bollywood director Anil Sharma for giving her paintings, in spite of all of it. She stated, “I was supposed to play this lead, and I was shifted to a supporting character. That filmmaker (Anil Sharma) was very kind… He, while the tide was against me, said, `It will be a small part, but give it your all.` And I did.” Anil had directed Priyanka`s first Hindi movie, The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003). Priyanka previous spread out concerning the surgery in her 2021 memoir, `Unfinished`.

Meanwhile, at the paintings entrance, Priyanka just lately got here up with `Citadel`, which is created via The Russo Brothers. The action-packed display revolves round two elite brokers Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the worldwide secret agent company Citadel.

Sharing information about the display, Priyanka stated, “The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What`s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there`s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there`s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”

In Bollywood, she will probably be noticed sharing display house with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s directorial `Jee Le Zaraa`. The capturing for the movie has now not been began but.

