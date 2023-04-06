Priyanka Chopra to share screen space with John Cena, Idris Elba in new film







Actor Priyanka Chopra has fantastically unfold her wings globally. She has prepared the ground for South Asian illustration in mainstream roles in Hollywood and helped put India at the world map.

Ahead of the worldwide debut of the AGBO undercover agent collection Citadel, Priyanka bagged a new Hollywood mission in which she is going to share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in `Heads Of State`.

- Advertisement -

`Nobody` filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script via Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an preliminary draft via Harrison Query according to Query`s unique thought, Deadline reported.

Priyanka additionally shared the replace with her lovers and fans on Instagram.

“On to the next…@idriselba @johncena @naishuller @amazonstudios…Let`s gooo,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

- Advertisement -

The film is described as “Air Force One meets Midnight Run.”

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra: Will now not paintings with someone I don’t like

Amazon Studios` mission will move on flooring in May.

- Advertisement -

The specific announcement left her lovers excited.

“She is unstoppable. Good luck Priyanka,” a social media consumer commented.

” PeeCee you rocks,” every other one wrote.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is gearing up for the discharge of her internet collection `Citadel`, which is created via The Russo Brothers.

The action-packed display revolves round two elite brokers Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia (Priyanka) of the worldwide undercover agent company Citadel.

Sharing information about the display, Priyanka stated, “The story is closely interwoven with the stunts. What`s so exciting about these huge action pieces was that they are infused with drama and storytelling. We get to see a lot about these characters, how they physically interact, not just great action sequences but there`s drama at the heart of each one of them, so there`s a story sort of interwoven in all the stunts. And that was just very cool and new for me.”

`Citadel` can be out on April 28.

This tale has been sourced from a 3rd birthday celebration syndicated feed, businesses. Mid-day accepts no accountability or legal responsibility for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and knowledge of the textual content. Mid-day control/mid-day.com reserves the only real proper to adjust, delete or take away (with out understand) the content material in its absolute discretion for any reason why in anyway









Source link