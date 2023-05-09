Priyanka Chopra on working with Nick Jonas: `I am pretty sure we will work…







Priyanka Chopra Jonas has made her mark globally for all of the proper causes whether or not it’s her tough performances or her collection of tasks. She has left no stone unturned in changing into an international icon. Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming romantic comedy, Love Again reverse Sam Heughan has created moderately a buzz among the hundreds and is all set to unencumber in India on twelfth May 2023.

The movie will see Priyanka Chopra Jonas sharing display house with her husband Nick Jones.

Talking about working with him, Priyanka stocks, “You never know if it will be Hindi or not, but Nick and I are working with each other, I don’t know if it’s a film or not. So far we are producing shows together, we are creating stuff together and I am pretty sure the progression of that will end up being in working with each other. I don’t know if it will be in a romantic capacity or what we will play. But I am pretty sure, we will work together”.

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sam Heughan, and Celine Dion and that includes more than one new songs from Dion, Love Again, written for the display and directed by way of Jim Strouse.

Recently Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Nick Jonas and Sam Heughan attended `Love Again` premiere in New York, US.

In the movie `Love Again`, Priyanka Chopra Jonas performs a girl mourning the demise of her boyfriend who texts his previous quantity, no longer figuring out it belongs to anyone new (Sam Heughan). Celine Dion (and her track) co-star on this romantic drama.

Priyanka Chopra used to be very just lately observed in Russo Brother`s `Citadel` along `Game of Thrones` actor Richard Madden. Currently to be had on Prime Video, the preliminary 3 episodes of Citadel are actually streaming. Additional episodes will be aired each and every Friday, with the general episode scheduled for unencumber on May twenty sixth.

In Bollywood, she will be observed sharing display house with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s directorial `Jee Le Zaraa`.

The movie `Love Again` will unencumber in cinemas on May 12, 2023.





