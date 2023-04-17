Prisma Reyes disappearance: What we know 4 years later

Reyes went lacking on April 17, 2019. Since then, movies were launched from the day she disappeared, however there were no solutions thus far.

Prisma Reyes vanished on April 17, 2019.

Four years later, the seek for her continues — and not using a solutions in sight.

WFAA requested police in Mesquite, Texas, concerning the standing of the case on April 17, 2023.

"There are no pending or active leads at this time. We will continue to follow up on any possible information received and ask that if anyone has any information about this case to please contact the Mesquite Police Department," police mentioned in a commentary.

The investigation

Mesquite police mentioned the case started when the dept won a 911 name from Reyes’ babysitter, who mentioned the then-26-year-old hadn’t picked up her little boy. A lacking individuals record was once then filed.

Police have since long past thru a lot of surveillance movies from places Reyes was once at previous to her disappearance.

According to police, Reyes was once closing noticed in Dallas on the E-Bar Tex-Mex eating place within the 1900 block of Haskell Avenue along with her ex-boyfriend whilst she was once on a lunch wreck from her task at a automobile dealership in Mesquite.

“We have them on camera during that. He leaves and she goes back inside the E-Bar,” Mesquite police detective Dustin Barrett instructed WFAA a 12 months in the past on April 18, 2022.

Reyes stayed for every other 3 hours, till the bartender refused to serve her to any extent further beverages, which reportedly disenchanted her.

She were given in her white Jeep, and speak to information tracked her to start with heading again to Mesquite however then turning round and going again to Dallas.

Barrett mentioned Reyes then were given right into a street rage incident.

According to a Dallas police record, 3 witnesses mentioned a girl in a white jeep pointed a gun at them. They were given her registration number plate quantity and known as police.

The subsequent video displays Reyes arriving on the Olympus on Ross Apartments, now known as Macallan on Ross, the place her ex-boyfriend who she was once having lunch with lived.

“So she runs through the gate and then goes to stand by the elevator. We spoke to everyone on her phone records list that she called leading up to her disappearance, and all of them tell us she sounds upset,” mentioned Barrett.

The subsequent video police confirmed WFAA was once of Reyes stumbling out of the view of the digital camera ahead of she vanished.

Dallas police discovered her white Jeep, which was once left throughout the parking storage, and the gun that was once reportedly displayed within the street rage incident.

Mesquite police mentioned they’ve dominated out everybody she talked to that day as suspects, together with her ex-boyfriend. She by no means used her telephone or her debit or credit playing cards after that day.