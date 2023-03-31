Preview | First-place Revs kick off home-heavy April, host New York City FC on Saturday

MLS Regular Season | Match #6

New England Revolution vs. New York City FC

Saturday, April 1 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Gillette Stadium | Foxborough, Mass.

Watch: Available FREE on the Apple TV app

– English Talent: Callum Williams (play-by-play), Jamie Watson (analyst)

– Spanish Talent: Stefano Fusaro (play-by-play), Luis Gerardo Bucci (analyst)

Listen: 98.5 The Sports Hub (English), 1260 AM Nossa Radio (Portuguese)

– English Talent: Brad Feldman (play-by-play), Charlie Davies (analyst)

o Call additionally to be had to sync on Apple TV

- Advertisement - Click HERE for a information on methods to sync the house name with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies on Apple TV

CURRENT FORM

New England Revolution

1st in Eastern Conference (4-1-0, 12 pts.)

Last Result | 2-1 win at D.C. United

- Advertisement - The Revolution’s robust begin to 2023 persevered closing weekend as they moved to the highest of the Eastern Conference standings with a 2-1 win at D.C. United. New England’s first 3 victories this season had all come by way of shutout, however they discovered a brand new technique to win at Audi Field, erasing a halftime deficit with targets from Gustavo Bou and Noel Buck to turn into one in every of simply two groups leaguewide (in conjunction with St. Louis CITY SC) to win 4 video games thru 5 matchdays. Buck (17) joined Esmir Bajraktarević (18) and Jack Panayotou (18) in midfield because the Revs began 3 gamers elderly 18 or more youthful for the primary time in membership historical past, whilst Carles Gil notched his fiftieth MLS help.

Saturday night time’s assembly with NYCFC starts a home-heavy month of April for the Revs, who’ll play 4 in their 5 video games within the pleasant confines of Gillette Stadium.

New York City FC

seventh in Eastern Conference (2-2-1, 7 pts.)

Last Result | 1-0 loss at Houston Dynamo FC

- Advertisement - As is frequently the case in MLS, New York City FC had been in large part dependent on house shape thru first month of the 2023 season. Nick Cushing’s aspect has gained each video games performed at Yankee Stadium, however NYCFC have controlled only one level from 3 street video games, going 0-2-1 on journeys to Nashville, Chicago, and Houston.

Consistently one of the crucial league’s best groups lately, NYCFC adopted up their 2021 title-winning season with some other shuttle to the Eastern Conference Championship closing yr after a third-place end. They’ve introduced again a number of key items in seeking to care for that stage, together with James Sands, who has began 4 video games this season after spending the 2022 marketing campaign on mortgage with Rangers FC.

KEY PLAYERS

Revolution midfielder Noel Buck

Gustavo Bou has scored in back-to-back video games and Carles Gil become the fifth-fastest participant in MLS historical past to document 50 assists closing weekend, however lots of the headlines had been reserved for Noel Buck, a Homegrown midfielder nonetheless a couple of days shy of his 18th birthday. Buck has began all 5 video games for the Revs this season and two times has been named as a part of the MLS Team of the Matchday for his performances.

Buck has proven a variety of skillsets throughout the first 12 appearances of his MLS profession, together with a capability to seek out the again of the online, as he bagged his 2d MLS purpose within the 88th minute closing weekend at Audi Field. His first purpose? An extended-range rocket the closing time NYCFC visited Gillette Stadium, a 3-0 win for the Revolution closing September.

NYCFC midfielder Santiago Rodríguez

NYCFC’s roster has gone through important adjustments since lifting MLS Cup in 2021, however one key piece that continues to be is Santiago Rodríguez. The 23-year-old Designated Player spent the previous two seasons on mortgage from Montevideo City Torque, and NYCFC moved to make it an everlasting transfer in early March, signing Rodríguez to a long-term contract.

Rodríguez performed a key position in NYCFC’s title-winning 2021 marketing campaign, scoring the hole purpose as they complicated previous the Revolution within the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The suave Uruguayan broke out in 2022 with 4 targets and a team-leading 13 assists, and he’s racked up one purpose and one help thru 4 video games this yr.

STATUS REPORT

Revolution

Dylan Borrero and Christian Makoun have wrapped up global accountability with Colombia and Venezuela, respectively, however their availability for this weekend relies in large part on how they recuperate bodily. With regards to Borrero, who made a overdue change look in Colombia’s 2-1 win over Japan in Osaka on Tuesday, wearing director and head trainer Bruce Arena mentioned he would be expecting that quantity of commute to take a toll.

“That time change is huge, and the travel,” Arena mentioned, referencing his revel in training the U.S. Men’s National Team on the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Japan and South Korea. “I would be surprised if [Borrero] is going to be available this weekend. If he’s available, I think it would be with some limited minutes.”

In phrases of accidents, Arena mentioned that he expects Latif Blessing – who neglected closing weekend’s win over D.C. after requiring stitches for a minimize on his leg – to wish “maybe another week.” Nacho Gil (proper leg), Jacob Jackson (left ACL), Maciel (left Achilles), and Tommy McNamara (left leg) are all indexed as out having but to look this season.

Speaking concerning the well being of Carles Gil, who got here off the bench to play 28 mins closing weekend at Audi Field, Arena mentioned “he’s as good as anyone on our team.”

NYCFC

Availability information now not supplied.

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING

New England Revolution wearing director and head trainer Bruce Arena

“In this league, you need to get your points at home, and we’d certainly like to get three points each and every game and that would obviously position us well after the month of April’s done with because in May, we go on the road for an extended period of time, so those things do balance themselves out, but playing well at home is important. And we’ve generally been a real good team at home, so hopefully we can continue to continue that.”