PREVIEW | FC Cincinnati take on New York Red Bulls Tuesday in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

FC Cincinnati will face the New York Red Bulls in the Round of 16 of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Tuesday, May 23 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The sport will flow solely without spending a dime on the Bleacher Report Football YouTube channel and on the B/R app.

Tuesday will mark the primary assembly between the perimeters because the Orange and Blue defeated the Red Bulls on their house box in Round One of the 2022 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs final October.

FC CINCINNATI at NEW YORK RED BULLS – TUESDAY, MAY 23, 2023 – 7:30 p.m. ET – RED BULL ARENA

Stream: Bleacher Report Football YouTube channel and on the B/R app (Free)

Broadcast Talent (English): Mike Watts (play-by-play), Devon Kerr (analyst)

ALL-TIME SERIES

Wednesday’s matchup would be the eleventh all-time assembly between FCC and RBNY throughout all competitions. The Orange and Blue are 3-4-3 in opposition to the Red Bulls.

The Orange and Blue additionally confronted the Red Bulls in their USL technology, when the Red Bulls ended the storybook run for FC Cincinnati in the 2017 U.S. Open Cup Semifinals, a 3-2 extra-time win for the guests at sold-out Nippert Stadium.

The 10 prior MLS conferences between the perimeters had been defensive battles. Eight of the ten matchups have featured two blended targets or much less.

SCOUTING NEW YORK RED BULLS (3-4-7, 16 PTS, 11TH EASTERN CONFERENCE)

The Red Bulls, who made their co-MLS-best thirteenth instantly postseason final yr, started 2023 on tough footing. After a 1-4-6 begin to the season which had New York in final position in the Eastern Conference, the Red Bulls parted tactics with Head Coach Gerhard Struber.

Struber in the end went 33-31-23 throughout all competitions. His departure cleared the path for Assistant Coach Troy Lesesne to take over for the remaining of the season, and his early impact has robust. The Red Bulls are unbeaten in 4 video games below Lesesne, which started with a 1-0 win over D.C. United in the Round of 32 of the Open Cup on May 9. Since then, New York have crushed sour competitors New York City FC, performed to a scoreless draw at Toronto FC, and this previous Saturday, knocked off CF Montréal.

The win over D.C. United used to be New York’s lone Open Cup matchup thus far, because the Red Bulls entered the contest in the Round of 32 based totally on their sixth-place end in the 2022 Supporters’ Shield standings.

Three avid gamers lead the Red Bulls this season with two targets every: Cory Burke, Omir Fernandez and Andrés Reyes. John Tolkin and Cristian Cásseres Jr. stay two of New York’s key playmakers, with every participant totaling 1,080 mins in 12 video games performed, having now not been substituted off. The duo are the one two avid gamers who’ve registered an lend a hand this season for New York.

Following the Open Cup fixture, the Red Bulls, like FC Cincinnati, will head west in Matchday 15. New York head to stand Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on May 27, then will have to head to the other finish of the rustic to stand Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on May 31.

FC CINCINNATI NOTES

BUSY SCHEDULE AHEAD – Tuesday night time continues a congested stretch for FC Cincinnati. The U.S. Open Cup fixture in opposition to the Red Bulls will mark FCC’s 3rd of 3 video games in lower than per week, and the 3rd of six video games in an 18-day span.

And if the Orange and Blue advance previous the Red Bulls into the Quarterfinals, FC Cincinnati will finally end up enjoying 8 video games in a 25-day span between May 17 and June 10.

QUICK TURNAROUND – Tuesday night time marks the 7th time below Head Coach Pat Noonan that the Orange and Blue play a sport simply 3 days following any other sport.

Under Noonan, FC Cincinnati are 5-0-1 in the ones earlier six video games.

A RARE TUESDAY – FC Cincinnati’s matchup with the Red Bulls will mark simply the 5th all-time sport for the Orange and Blue on a Tuesday. Two of the ones video games got here final season, first in the U.S. Open Cup Third Round in opposition to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, a 2-0 time beyond regulation win for FCC in April. The moment fixture got here overdue in the season, on September 27 at Seattle Sounders FC (1-1 draw).

FC CINCINNATI IN THE CUP – Wednesday’s Round of 32 matchup will mark the 7th U.S. Open Cup fixture for FCC since becoming a member of MLS in 2019.

In each 2019 and 2022, FC Cincinnati gained their first sport – in 2019 in opposition to Louisville City FC and final season in opposition to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC – however fell in their moment sport of the contest.

Prior to this season, the 2018 FC Cincinnati squad used to be the final Orange and Blue squad to win their first two video games in the contest, however the then-USL staff entered one spherical previous than it has since becoming a member of Major League Soccer. The 2018 staff had their adventure in the event finish in the Round of 32, falling on consequences to Minnesota United FC.

BACK TO THE CUP – FC Cincinnati go back to Open Cup festival slightly below two weeks after defeating New York City FC in the Round of 32, 1-0, on May 10.

That win got here two weeks after knocking off Louisville City FC, 1-0, in the Third Round on April 26.

RED BULLS CUP REMATCH – Including USL, the Orange and Blue are 11-4-2 all-time in the U.S. Open Cup. Most significantly, FC Cincinnati made a semifinal run in 2017, gaining nationwide acclaim, which ended in the semifinals in opposition to the New York Red Bulls. The then-second-division Orange and Blue aspect complicated thru six rounds sooner than the Red Bulls ended the Cinderella run in entrance of a sellout crowd of 33,250 at Nippert Stadium.