Preston Hemphill, white officer in Tyre Nichols case, will not be charged, his attorney says

Preston Hemphill, the white officer observed on frame digicam pictures all over Tyre Nichols’ visitors prevent, will not be charged in Nichols’ demise, in keeping with Hemphill’s attorney.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy additionally introduced Tuesday that he will not convey any felony fees in opposition to Hemphill in reference to the case.

Nichols, 29, died 3 days after he was once crushed by means of officials all over a January visitors prevent in Memphis.

Hemphill, who was once not provide on the beating, was once fired from the Memphis Police Department in February for violating “multiple department policies” all over the incident, the dept stated.

Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill.

Mulroy stated the verdict to not press fees adopted a “thorough investigation,” together with reviewing hours of frame worn digicam pictures and interviewing witnesses.

“By no means do we endorse the conduct of officer Hemphill at that first traffic stop,” Mulroy stated. “But we do not believe that criminal charges are appropriate.”

Five now-former Memphis cops had been charged with second-degree homicide in reference to Nichols’ demise. They all pleaded not responsible in their first courtroom look on Feb. 17.

Mulroy stated Hemphill has been cooperative all through the investigation and expects that he will testify at trial in the case.

The district attorney stated he spoke with Ben Crump, the attorney for the Nichols’ circle of relatives, Monday night time, and that the circle of relatives helps the verdict not to press fees in opposition to Hemphill.

“It is our deepest hope and expectation that justice will be served fully, and that all who had a role to play in this senseless tragedy will be held accountable,” Crump stated in a remark learn by means of Mulroy all over a press briefing saying his choice.

Mulroy stated Tuesday that Nichols’ post-mortem is nearly entire and that his administrative center expects it to substantiate that Nichols “died as a result of the injuries sustained in the beating.”