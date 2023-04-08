President Biden invites ‘Tennessee Three’ for White House visit

President Joe Biden spoke Friday afternoon with the Tennessee Three – St. Reps. Justin Pearson of Memphis, Justin Jones of Nashville, and Gloria Johnson of Knoxville
The White House stated the President thanked the 3 “for their leadership in seeking to ban assault weapons and standing up for our democratic values.”
“Our country needs to take action on gun violence — to do that we need more voices like theirs speaking out,” Biden stated in a tweet concerning the digital assembly.
The White House stated the Tennessee trio “thanked the President for his leadership on gun safety and for spotlighting the undemocratic and unprecedented attacks on them this week in the Tennessee statehouse.”
Officials stated the President invited all 3 to visit the White House within the close to long run.
Vice President Kamala Harris was once assembly with the 3 lawmakers Friday night time right through a marvel visit to Nashville.
Republicans voted Thursday to expel Pearson and Jones, who with Johnson, approached the entrance of the House chamber remaining week as a part of a protest calling for passage of gun-control measures. That got here simply days after the March 27 taking pictures on the Covenant School, a personal Christian college in Nashville. Six folks had been killed, together with 3 9-year-old kids.
GOP leaders argued that the transfer towards Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, who’re Black, was once vital to attract a line towards lawmakers the usage of protest to disrupt House lawsuits. Rep. Gloria Johnson, who’s white, survived the transfer to expel her by means of one vote.
