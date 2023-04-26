Preserve the past by editing home movies and safeguarding old texts

Comment

Nostalgia. Longing. Comfort. There’s no finish to the causes we grasp onto the formative moments of our lives. And for some, the ones moments are encapsulated in the tech we use. - Advertisement - We’ve gained various emails in recent years asking how one can keep sides of the past: the best possible portions of old home movies; valuable messages from family members; or revive old units that want rehabilitation.

Here are solutions to a few of your maximum not unusual queries. If you’ve got a query a couple of tech factor, fill out this submission form or electronic mail us at [email protected]

Cutting down the classics

- Advertisement - Can you recommend an easy-to-use video editing device for home movies? I’ve a large number of home movies that I had transferred into virtual structure. I need to clip out small sections to make use of them one after the other and additionally to create one longer (and extra watchable) compilation. I’m beaten with video editing device alternatives. I’ve attempted a pair however they’d such a lot of functions I used to be beaten once more. Please assist!

— Jen Jameson, Fort Mill, S.C.

Because you’ve already had your old home movies digitized, that’s one primary hurdle at the back of you. With the proper gear, I feel you’ll to find the procedure more uncomplicated than anticipated.

- Advertisement - If you’re a Mac consumer, there is not any choice that’s more effective — or inexpensive — than iMovie, the loose video-editing app that Apple provides for its telephones, pills and computer systems. (In case it isn’t put in to your Mac, you’ll be able to briefly obtain it from the App Store.)

Here’s a straightforward technique to get began slicing down an extended video right into a number of juicy chunks:

Open the app, drag the video report you need to paintings with into iMovie’s timeline. Scrub thru (or simply watch) the video till you to find the bits you need. Position the playhead (the white line that presentations your growth thru the photos because it performs) by clicking on both sides of the second, then press Cmd+B to separate it from the remainder of the clip. Do the identical factor on the different aspect of the second you need to avoid wasting and voilà — a clip. Repeat that procedure for the remainder of the moments you need you stay, delete all the clips you don’t need, and prepare your keepers subsequent to one another on the timeline.

If you’re a Windows individual, and your PC is operating Windows 10 or 11, I’d counsel making an attempt Microsoft’s ClipChamp video editing tool. Like iMovie, it’s loose to make use of, despite the fact that you can pay further for get admission to to inventory photos and tune. Even higher, the directions I laid out for iMovie practice on this app, too. (The handiest distinction: You press the S key to separate up portions of the video report, no longer Cmd+B.)

Because video editors have to wreck lengthy stretches of photos all the time, a few of the apps you’ve already downloaded and put in most certainly will let you do that, too. With those steps in thoughts, it’s price taking a 2d glance to peer if making the movies you need is as daunting because it first appeared.

Preserving valuable messages

My husband died closing May, and I need to be certain that I’ve all of the texts we despatched to one another over the years (even the dull ones, and sure, even the ones once we had been annoyed with each and every different). I haven’t canceled his telephone but, and I’ve the texts on my telephone, nonetheless; then again, I’d love with the intention to obtain them by hook or by crook (on iPhones).

I’m sorry on your loss, Amy. I’m hoping the many messages you and your husband shared over the years give you some measure of convenience as you glance again on them. Thankfully, saving this correspondence doesn’t take a lot paintings in any respect.

You see, each time you again up your iPhone, the complete file of present conversations together with your husband — and everybody else you’ve been texting — are stored somewhere else. The best possible observe for all these backups is to avoid wasting your information in as many puts as imaginable, so you probably have sufficient cupboard space to be had, I’d counsel you again up your telephone to iCloud and to your laptop.

The latter is particularly vital as a result of, with the assist of device like iPhone Backup Extractor or iMazing, you’ll be able to dive into the ones backup recordsdata to learn — and reread — the ones stored messages to your laptop despite the fact that one thing occurs on your telephone. (You can’t view messages stored in an iCloud backup, sadly.) And after getting the ones backups in position, you’ll be able to additionally take steps to keep the messages inside of them in alternative ways — say, by saving them as PDFs, and even as published copies.

So a long way, I’ve been speaking about saving your information of your conversations together with your husband. But in case you’re fortunate sufficient to have complete get admission to on your husband’s telephone, you must again that up, too. Apple has complete directions for cloud and computer-based backups here.

While you’re at it, you might need to believe saving any old voice mails he can have left you. It’s more uncomplicated than chances are you’ll suppose, and you’ll be able to’t have too many recordings of a beloved one’s voice.

Hello! I latterly re-discovered my fifth technology 80GB iPod and had been actually playing shuffling all songs on my day by day trip. So easy, vintage and cool 🙂 But I am getting the feeling that the battery is on the point of pass … How would you counsel going about opting for a battery alternative equipment? Is this simple to do at home? It looks as if there’s a large number of choices in the market to sift thru, and I don’t know what to search for in a equipment.

— Josh Rhoads, Staunton, Va.

Consider your self fortunate, Josh. Beyond getting reacquainted with a cherished old machine, you’re additionally the proprietor of what many enthusiasts imagine to be the closing in point of fact great-sounding iPod. My recommendation: Hang onto that factor.

The difficult phase, as you be aware, is discovering a competent circulation of alternative portions. Rather than muck round on eBay, trying to find simply the proper reasonable battery to shop for (which is able to get complicated actual rapid), I’d counsel trying out the alternative kits from iFixit. For round $20, you get the battery itself, plus the tiny gear you might want to crack the iPod open and — in contrast to some random e-commerce dealers — customer support that’s in fact first rate.