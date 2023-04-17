Prescription Drugs In Texas Could Become 60-70% Cheaper

A invoice with bipartisan toughen used to be not too long ago handed by means of the Texas House, geared toward decreasing the price of pharmaceuticals for Texans. The proposed law may just lead to vital financial savings of 60% to 70% on incessantly prescription drugs similar to the ones used for blood force, most cancers remedy and EpiPens.

The Texas House handed HB 25, which establishes the Texas Wholesale Prescription Drug Importation Program. This program lets in the importation of FDA-approved medicine from Canada, offering get right of entry to to extra inexpensive drugs.

According to WFAA, the invoice received common toughen within the House with a vote of 144-1. Senator Charles Perry, R-Lubbock, is wearing the law within the Texas Senate, and it’s expected to obtain sturdy backing and go very easily.

One Farmers Branch resident said all the way through the general public remark phase that her well being suffered after having to stretch out the usage of her drugs. The out-of-pocket expense for the diabetic prescription used to be $800/month. From Canada, it could be $295.

“I would buy 1 month and stretch it over 2 months. My blood sugar shot up, my weight went up, and I developed liver issues,” KayLynn Lyon mentioned. “My skin and digestion suffered. Injuries took longer than normal to heal. My productivity at work and my quality of life at home suffered.”

According to Rep. Talarico, the proposed law demonstrates bipartisan cooperation in addressing problems in Texas.

“Texans pay the highest prescription drug prices in the world, more than any other industrialized nation. And that’s why 42% of Texans ration or skip doses. And it’s why a quarter million Americans die every year from not taking their medications. So, the status quo is unacceptable,” Talarico advised WFAA. “It’s dangerously unsafe.”

If the measure passes and is signed into legislation it’ll take impact on Sept. 1, 2023.

“This is not just an ethics question. Healthier citizens become more productive workers,” Lyons mentioned. “They are not taking disability nor retiring earlier, creating negative economic impact. Instead, they are producers and spenders in our local, state and national economies. Providing affordable, life-saving medicine is crucial to a sound economy. And, it’s the right thing for a Texan to do for their neighbors.”

