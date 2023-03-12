Sunday, March 12, 2023
Premier League table after Arsenal win fifth consecutive league game

Arsenal moved one step nearer to the Premier League identify with a at ease 3-0 away win to Fulham, claiming their fifth league victory in a row.

It appeared like the wheels may had been coming off the Gunners’ identify fee once they drew with Everton and Brentford sooner than shedding to Manchester City firstly of February.

They’ve gotten again to their perfect since then although and regarded as just right as ever towards Fulham, blowing their fighters away with 3 objectives and a few peak soccer within the first part.

Man City had a miles harder time of items within the capital the day past, suffering to wreck down a resolute Crystal Palace defence.

They in the long run did so thru an Erling Haaland penalty within the 78th minute to safe the 3 issues and make sure they did not fall additional in the back of their identify competitors.

With each having performed 27 suits, Mikel Arteta’s facet lead the reigning champions via 5 issues, however do have a moderately inferior objective distinction.

Club

Played
Goal Difference

Points

Arsenal

27

+37

66

Man City

27

+42

61

Man Utd

26

+6

50

Tottenham

27

+12

48

Liverpool

26

+18

42

Newcastle

24

+18

42

Brighton

24

+14

39

While not anything modified relating to the identify combat over the weekend, that wasn’t the case relating to the fight for a top-four spot.

Liverpool had the danger to transport into the general UEFA Champions League spot however did not take it, shedding to Bournemouth, and Tottenham took complete benefit a couple of hours later via beating Nottingham Forest 3-1.

It was once a near-perfect day for Antonio Conte and co. with Brighton failing to overcome Leeds, drawing 2-2, and to make issues higher, Man Utd then handiest drew 0-0 with Southampton on Sunday.

As a results of the above, Newcastle went into their fit with Wolves understanding a win would carry them proper again into the combat for 3rd.



