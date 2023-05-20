Pregnant woman, toddler fatally shot in Idaho, sheriff says

Authorities say a 33-year-old pregnant girl and her toddler son were discovered useless in a house in northern Idaho

WALLACE, Idaho. — A 33-year-old pregnant girl and her toddler son have been discovered shot to demise in a house in northern Idaho, government mentioned.

Deputies answered at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday to a document of a demise on the house, Shoshone County Sheriff Holly Lindsey introduced on Facebook. There they discovered the our bodies of Elizabeth Lawley and her 2-year-old son.

Both had gunshot wounds, and a initial investigation signifies that Lawley shot and killed the boy after which herself, in keeping with the sheriff.

News retailers reported that the sheriff mentioned Lawley have been pregnant.

Lindsey mentioned in her 19 years of provider in Shoshone County, she’s by no means noticed the sheriff’s place of business so somber and devastated.

“Today was an extremely difficult day for the family, for our office, and for this community. And I can only imagine what the family is going through,” the Facebook post mentioned.

Wallace is a small the town east of Coeur d’Alene alongside Interstate 90.