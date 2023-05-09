Predicting which games will be in prime time for Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are a extremely wanted workforce for prime time NFL games because of their reputation and skill to attract prime TV rankings. As the NFL time table for 2023 is because of be launched on May 11, enthusiasts eagerly watch for the announcement of which games will be given prime time slots. It is anticipated that the Dallas Cowboys will obtain a justifiable share of those slots, development on their widespread appearances on Sunday Night Football, Monday Night Football, and Thursday Night Football all over the 2022 season. In truth, 8 of Dallas’ 19 common season games have been broadcast to a countrywide target market, together with their annual Thanksgiving sport and their Wild Card playoff sport in opposition to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night time. With an 11-win season and a postseason victory below their belt, the Cowboys are anticipated to obtain much more nationwide publicity in 2023.

There would possibly be some uncertainty surrounding when the entire time table will be printed on May 11, however it’s nearly positive that the Dallas Cowboys will determine prominently in the prime time slots for the 2023 season. Here are some games that would be particularly thrilling: - Advertisement -

1. Cowboys vs. 49ers — This sport, which may just mark the beginning of the brand new season, would be a rematch of Dallas’ loss to the 49ers in the postseason. It would be a chance for the Cowboys to show whether or not they’ve addressed issues of their run protection and offensive output.

2. Cowboys vs. Chargers — The added seventeenth sport of the season will take the Cowboys to SoFi Stadium to play the Chargers, pitting Dan Quinn’s protection in opposition to Kellen Moore’s offense. Fans too can sit up for a thrilling quarterback showdown between Dak Prescott and Justin Herbert.

3. Cowboys vs. Giants — The Cowboys swept the Giants final season, irrespective of whether or not Cooper Rush or Prescott was once on the helm. This sport may just be some other nail-biter because the NFC East contention is at all times intense. - Advertisement -

4. Cowboys vs. Dolphins — The league may just promote this sport as a struggle between a longtime quarterback as opposed to a tender up-and-comer. It may just additionally be a chance to fan the flames of pleasure via emphasizing the groups’ Super Bowl historical past, since Dallas and the Dolphins have performed each and every different in Super Bowl VI.

5. Cowboys vs. Eagles — If Dallas and Philadelphia meet once more in prime time, it will be the 20 th consecutive season of one of these assembly, which is the longest streak in NFL historical past. The contention between those two groups is intense, and will make for a thrilling sport.

Ultimately, it is tough to expect which games will be decided on for prime time slots. However, it is transparent that the Dallas Cowboys are extremely wanted, and enthusiasts can be expecting to look them on their displays for many thrilling games in the 2023 season. - Advertisement -

Do you favor prime time games or common Sunday afternoon affairs? Share your ideas with Mark on Twitter @therealmarklane.