Predicting the NCAA Tournament Final 4 and National Champion

HOUSTON — After a topsy-turvy, parity crammed yr of school basketball, the NCAA Tournament Field of 68 is about and motion will start on Tuesday/Wednesday with play-in video games – with the remainder of the box getting began Thursday and Friday.
Brackets are already getting crammed out throughout the nation, and whilst selecting the fashionable upsets is one in every of the most exciting portions of the first week of motion – successful your bracket problem is all about nailing the Elite 8, Final 4, and nationwide champion.
Locked on College Basketball podcast hosts Andy Patton and Isaac Schade gave predictions for his or her Elite 8 and Final 4, in addition to nationwide champion, of their Bracket Breakdown particular – to be had under on YouTube or anywhere you get podcasts!
Andy’s Picks
South: 2) Arizona over 1) Alabama
East: 5) Duke over 6) Kentucky
West: 1) Kansas over 3) Gonzaga
Midwest: 2) Texas over 5) Miami
Final 4: Duke over Alabama, Kansas over Texas
Champion: Kansas over Duke
Isaac’s Picks
South: 1) Alabama over 3) Baylor
East: 2) Marquette over 5) Duke
West: 3) Gonzaga over 4) UConn
Midwest: 2) Texas over 5) Miami
Final 4: Alabama over Marquette, Texas over Gonzaga
Champion: Alabama over Texas
