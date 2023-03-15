Predicting the NCAA Tournament Final 4 and National Champion

Picking the fashionable upsets is a laugh, however successful your bracket problem is all about nailing the Elite 8, Final 4, and nationwide champion.

HOUSTON — After a topsy-turvy, parity crammed yr of school basketball, the NCAA Tournament Field of 68 is about and motion will start on Tuesday/Wednesday with play-in video games – with the remainder of the box getting began Thursday and Friday.

- Advertisement - Brackets are already getting crammed out throughout the nation, and whilst selecting the fashionable upsets is one in every of the most exciting portions of the first week of motion – successful your bracket problem is all about nailing the Elite 8, Final 4, and nationwide champion.

Locked on College Basketball podcast hosts Andy Patton and Isaac Schade gave predictions for his or her Elite 8 and Final 4, in addition to nationwide champion, of their Bracket Breakdown particular – to be had under on YouTube or anywhere you get podcasts!

- Advertisement -

Andy’s Picks

South: 2) Arizona over 1) Alabama

- Advertisement - East: 5) Duke over 6) Kentucky

West: 1) Kansas over 3) Gonzaga

Midwest: 2) Texas over 5) Miami

Final 4: Duke over Alabama, Kansas over Texas

Champion: Kansas over Duke

Isaac’s Picks

South: 1) Alabama over 3) Baylor

East: 2) Marquette over 5) Duke

West: 3) Gonzaga over 4) UConn

Midwest: 2) Texas over 5) Miami

Final 4: Alabama over Marquette, Texas over Gonzaga

Champion: Alabama over Texas