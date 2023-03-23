Thursday, March 23, 2023
Predicting the Final 4 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament

By accuratenewsinfo
Predicting the Final 4 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament



Of the 8 groups that started the event as one or two seeds, best 4 stay: Alabama, Houston, Texas, and UCLA.

LAS VEGAS — The 2023 NCAA Tournament rolls on, with 4 video games every on Thursday and Friday which can whittle the box from the Sweet 16 to the Elite 8.

The leisure of the box is made up of a mix of methods with fresh luck (Gonzaga, Michigan State, Arkansas, Miami, and Tennessee) Big East stalwarts (Creighton, Xavier, and UConn) some mid-major mania (San Diego State, Florida Atlantic, and Princeton) and a Kansas State squad that used to be picked to complete remaining in the Big 12.

Multiple hosts from the Locked on Podcast Network were given in combination to preview the Sweet 16 matchups this weekend, making predictions on who will win and advance to an Elite 8 appearing over the weekend.

For extra research on the upcoming video games, take a look at the Locked on College Basketball Bracket Breakdown!

Subscribe to the daily Locked on College Basketball podcast, free and available wherever you get your podcasts.

Andy Patton’s Final 4

Host: Locked on Zags podcast and Locked on College Basketball podcast

Teams: Alabama, Houston, Kansas State, Gonzaga

Matt Sheehan’s Final 4

Host: Locked on Spartans podcast

Teams: Alabama, Houston, Tennessee, Gonzaga

Luke Robinson’s Final 4

Host: Locked on Bama podcast

Teams: Alabama, Houston, Gonzaga (didn’t make an East area select)

Johnathan Davis’ Final 4

Host: Locked on Longhorns podcast

Teams: Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Gonzaga

Zachary Anderson-Yoxsimer’s Final 4

Host: Locked on UCLA podcast

Teams: Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, UCLA

Catch their complete dialog on the Locked On College Basketball podcast



