Predicting the Final 4 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament

LAS VEGAS — The 2023 NCAA Tournament rolls on, with 4 video games every on Thursday and Friday which can whittle the box from the Sweet 16 to the Elite 8.

Of the 8 groups that started the event as one or two seeds, best 4 stay: Alabama, Houston, Texas, and UCLA.

The leisure of the box is made up of a mix of methods with fresh luck (Gonzaga, Michigan State, Arkansas, Miami, and Tennessee) Big East stalwarts (Creighton, Xavier, and UConn) some mid-major mania (San Diego State, Florida Atlantic, and Princeton) and a Kansas State squad that used to be picked to complete remaining in the Big 12.

Multiple hosts from the Locked on Podcast Network were given in combination to preview the Sweet 16 matchups this weekend, making predictions on who will win and advance to an Elite 8 appearing over the weekend.

Andy Patton’s Final 4

Teams: Alabama, Houston, Kansas State, Gonzaga

Matt Sheehan’s Final 4

Teams: Alabama, Houston, Tennessee, Gonzaga

Luke Robinson’s Final 4

Teams: Alabama, Houston, Gonzaga (didn’t make an East area select)

Johnathan Davis’ Final 4

Teams: Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, Gonzaga

Zachary Anderson-Yoxsimer’s Final 4

Teams: Alabama, Texas, Tennessee, UCLA