PreciTaste Hits New York & Chicago Kitchens With Latest Out-of-the-Box AI Kitchen Management Solutions

Deployments in DIG & Urbanbelly Make AI Accessible for More Restaurants

NEW YORK, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PreciTaste® , fresh 2023 Kitchen Innovations Award winner and chief in eating place AI, is proud to look good fortune of their growth into midsize QSRs and instant casuals with their plug-and-play Prep Assistant . The first in their present shoppers to percentage their enjoy with the Prep Assistant are New York-based DIG and Chicago-based Urbanbelly eating places.

PreciTaste deployments in their Prep Assistant in Urbanbelly and DIG kitchens.



Launched previous this yr, PreciTaste’s Prep Assistant is offering actual effects to struggle these days’s emerging exertions and meals price demanding situations. It takes activity control from clipboards to virtual automation, as it should be guiding every group member on exactly how a lot to prep in line with daypart in line with AI-generated call for predictions. Customers document that the answer saves managers and group individuals over an hour in line with day from the primary day of set up and decreases meals waste by means of as much as 20% – resulting in as much as a 5% meals price saving general, either one of which building up profitability.

“DIG’s main priorities are creating the freshest dishes and best experiences for our guests and our kitchen teams. With the Prep Assistant, our managers can focus more on cooking delicious food and training our chefs, and less on how much to prep as tasks are organized more efficiently and accurately,” says Tracy Kim, CEO of DIG, a cafe crew that serves scratch-cooked American fare.

Chef Bill Kim, Urbanbelly Founder and Chef-Partner at Cornerstone Restaurant Group, is seeing identical effects. He says, “We are thrilled to partner with PreciTaste to integrate the Prep Assistant into the daily operations at Urbanbelly. Prep Assistant AI technology provides the tools to empower our staff and operators to optimize resources and run our business most effectively. Utilizing AI is a massive benefit to the restaurant industry to create efficient workflows and allow increased managerial bandwidth to focus on growth and development.”

As PreciTaste continues increasing their choices to extra midsize eating places, its workforce of 80+ engineers simply launched a first-of-its-kind proprietary ChatGPT-like buyer extension – the Chat Assistant. This software-based eating place control answer supplies a wealth of operations knowledge from all attached retail outlets in actual time. With generative AI and Large Language Models (LLM), all operations knowledge turns into out there to offer fast clever insights and calculations round operational KPIs.

PreciTaste Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Ingo Stork, says, “PreciTaste’s Chat Assistant provides countless opportunities to put data to work in creative ways tailored to our operators’ needs. PreciTaste takes what has excited many about their recent ChatGPT experiences and tailors it specifically to restaurant operations. It’s great to see customers asking our Chat Assistant what new menu items they can introduce based on available ingredients and interacting with the sales forecasts generated by our AI.”

Beyond the Prep Assistant, PreciTaste’s plug-and-play product, the Planner Assistant , is beginning installments in different midsize eating places. The Planner Assistant makes use of amount forecasts to supply an automatic manufacturing agenda to steer crews to make the suitable amount on the proper time. Once the Prep and/or Planner Assistants are put in, eating places can evolve their answers into the Station Assistant – a full-cycle AI control gadget that comprises imaginative and prescient sensing for even higher automation.

With just about 2,500 meals AI programs deployed prior to now two years, PreciTaste is a market-proven platform that now provides AI accessibility for eating places of many sizes and choices. Now that they have observed the have an effect on on their base line, Urbanbelly and DIG plan to increase their AI features to proceed to extend exertions potency and their stage of purchaser carrier within the coming months.

PreciTaste

Developed by means of engineers educated at TUM , MIT , IIT , NASA , and different main establishments, PreciTaste® is an in-store eating place AI utility platform. PreciTaste is fast-tracking deployments of its proprietary AI kitchen control utility suite safe by means of 40+ patents, which optimizes operations, all of a sudden riding productiveness and benefit. It works on Edge Devices , is Cloud and Internet-independent, and is knowledge privateness compliant. PreciTaste’s fresh expansion investment is led by means of Melitas Ventures and Cleveland Avenue and comprises Enlightened Hospitality Investments (EHI) , and Monogram Capital Partners . PreciTaste is powered by means of Intel Solutions leveraging OpenVINO and is a spouse of Franke Foodservice Systems, Inc. , a pacesetter in kitchen and gear growth campaigns. Follow PreciTaste on LinkedIn .

