Pre-dawn shooting at Ohio nightclub leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded

Authorities in Ohio say a predawn shooting at a Columbus nightclub left two other folks lifeless and 4 wounded

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A predawn shooting at a Columbus night time membership left two other folks lifeless and 4 wounded, Ohio government stated.

Officers replied in a while after 5 a.m. Saturday to an after-hours membership known as Tha Plug at the town’s south facet, emergency dispatchers stated. One individual died at the scene and some other used to be dropped off at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and used to be later pronounced lifeless, dispatchers stated.

Two different sufferers have been taken to OhioWell being Grant Medical Center and two extra to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, government stated. There used to be no fast phrase on their stipulations.

The ages of the sufferers and different main points were not instantly to be had. No arrests were reported.