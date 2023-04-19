Pramaggiore, Hooker take the stand in defense in ComEd bribery trial | Illinois

(The Center Square) – A longtime Commonwealth Edison lobbyist charged with bribery for working to influence former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan took the witness stand Tuesday afternoon.

John Hooker, a 74-year-old grandfather of three who spent 44 1/2 years working for ComEd, testified in his own defense on Tuesday in the ongoing trial. He followed former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, a co-defendant who spent more than two days on the witness stand.

On Tuesday morning, Pramaggiore struggled at times to answer questions from prosecutors about what she knew about four subcontractors connected to Madigan who worked under a lobbyist contract, but did little, if any, work for the utility. The subcontractors were paid $4,000 to $5,000 a month, according to pay records.

Pramaggiore’s attorney rested her defense after Pramaggiore’s testimony.

Hooker’s attorney, Jacqueline Jacobson, first called his older sister as a character witness. After that, Hooker was called to the stand.

Jacobson asked Hooker questions spanning his lifetime, starting with his youth as one of 11 children supported by his seamstress mother. Hooker also talked about the influence of his grandfather, he taught him to “stop, drop and do,” a so-called Hookerism that has been used throughout the trial. Hooker’s grandfather used the phrase when he wanted to him to stop what he was doing and accomplish the task at hand.

In one instance, Nicole Madigan, at the request of her father, emailed another ComEd lobbyist and close Madigan associate Michael McClain in 2012 because of a power outage at Tiffany Madigan’s place. McClain in turn emailed ComEd executive Fidel Marquez. When power was restored, McClain responded with an email that said, in part, “Fidel Marquez dropped and did … Enjoy.”

Hooker recounted much of his life for the jury, including how he climbed through the ranks at ComEd after getting a job there on the recommendation of his sister after high school. He started in the warehouse, then the mailroom and eventually led the utility’s lobbying efforts, where he was responsible for 300 employees.

Eventually, Jacobson asked questions about several energy bills in Springfield. Throughout his testimony, he brought out a few laughs for the jury.

When asked if he went on a trip to Turkey with Pramaggiore, Madigan and others, he said no, he wasn’t a world traveler and associated turkey with Thanksgiving.

Hooker said he was never part of Madigan’s inner circle. He also testified that after he retired from ComEd in 2012 and became a contract lobbyist for the utility he had no real authority within the company. He said McClain included him on many email chains that he ignored.

Hooker is expected to continue on the witness stand Wednesday. He has yet to face cross-examination from prosecutors.

Prosecutors have accused McClain, Pramaggiore, Hooker and former ComEd lobbyist Jay Doherty of a multi-year scheme to gain Madigan’s backing for legislation that would benefit the utility’s bottom line. Prosecutors allege the utility gave out $1.3 million in jobs, contracts, and payments in exchange for favorable treatment on legislation in Springfield. The defendants have all pleaded “not guilty” to conspiracy, bribery, and willfully falsifying ComEd books and records.

Defense attorneys told Judge Harry Leinenweber they expect to finish by Thursday. Closing arguments could begin the following week.

ComEd, the state’s largest electric utility, agreed to pay $200 million in July 2020 to resolve a criminal investigation into the years-long bribery scheme. As part of a deferred prosecution agreement, ComEd admitted it arranged jobs, vendor subcontracts and payments in a bid to influence Madigan.

Madigan, who resigned after losing the House speakership in January 2021, has been charged with 23 counts of racketeering, bribery and official misconduct in a separate case that could go to trial in early 2024. He has pleaded not guilty.