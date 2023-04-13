Power Rankings: The best teams in Europe

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Jack: “They’re not just in the rankings because of that one win, they’ve also in general been very good recently. They’re unbeaten in the league since mid-February, and with five wins in their last six games they’re really starting to push for that last Champions League place.”

They’re reputable excellent.

Sean: “The mood around the club has lifted…Emery and the players are going on a journey to prove people wrong. It’s a great moment to be a Villa fan.”

Jack: “Antoine Griezmann has been fantastic recently, and Atletico Madrid in general have been too.”

As anticipated, Karim Benzema scored.

As anticipated, Real Madrid are some of the favourites to win the Champions League.

Sean: “They’re finding some form again. They’re not contending for the title but they’re gunning for the Champions League again and they’re the Champions League team.”

They’ve in reality became a nook since Alexander Isak returned to complete health and are having a look an increasing number of prone to end in the highest 4 with every passing week.

Sean: “If Newcastle are serious about being a Champions League qualifying team they have to beat these fairytale mid-table teams. They have to find a way to win these games. And they did just that.”

Jack: “A lot of why Lazio are so good is down to Sarri and the club’s willingness to back him and give him the time he needs.”

Not that they care, they have got principally gained La Liga already.

Sean: “What Barça should be focusing on now is smashing all sorts of defensive records. They’ve played 28 games in La Liga and conceded nine goals. It’s astonishing.”

Stefano Pioli would possibly simply have labored out the way to beat Napoli…

Jack: “AC Milan are so well coached and Pioli has worked out a way to play these huge Champions League knockout round games.”

In common, Gunners fanatics shall be proud of one level at Anfield, but additionally know complete neatly that Pep Guardiola’s outrageous Man City aspect are primed to capitalise at the two issues dropped.

Jack: “It feels like every time Arsenal drop points Man City will make them pay for it.”

They put in an all-time nice efficiency in opposition to Bayern Munich in midweek, and do not in reality seem like they’re going to ever lose a sport ever once more.

Sean: “Man City: the buzz-saw that’s just taking everything in wake apart right now.”