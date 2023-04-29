Post Malone addresses weight loss speculation on social media

Post Malone additionally shared that he has been operating on new tune and thanked his supporters for his or her endurance and figuring out. His mind is in a “super dope place,” and he’s the happiest he is been in a very long time. He presented phrases of encouragement to somebody suffering or wanting love, assuring them they are cherished greater than they know.

The Grammy-nominated rapper has lately carried out with 21 Savage at NBA All-Star Weekend and launched his newest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, in June 2022. His fresh unmarried, “Chemical,” peaked at No. 13 on Billboard’s Hot 100. In addition to his tune ventures, Post Malone has additionally opened a custom-designed Raising Cane’s eating place in Utah.

The eating place, painted crimson inside and outside, is positioned in Midvale, simply outdoor of Salt Lake City. Fans can keep up to date on Post Malone’s newest ventures and long term performances thru his social media accounts.