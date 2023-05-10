Possible meteorite crashes into New Jersey home, no injuries

HOPEWELL TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A metal object believed to be a meteorite punched a hollow within the roof of a central New Jersey house this week, smashing into a hardwood flooring and bouncing round a bed room. The circle of relatives who owns the house came upon the black, potato-sized rock in a nook — nonetheless heat.

Nobody was once harm and there was once no severe injury to the place of dwelling, mentioned police in Hopewell Township, north of the state capital Trenton. The object measures about 4 by way of 6 inches (10 by way of 15 centimeters) and weighs about 4 kilos (1.8 kilograms), police mentioned.

Suzy Kop, whose circle of relatives owns the house, mentioned they first of all concept somebody had thrown a rock into an upstairs bed room Monday, however quickly learned that wasn’t the case. The circle of relatives plans to fulfill with an astrophysicist who will additional read about the item.

“We are thinking it’s a meteorite, came through here, hit the floor here because that’s completely damaged, it ricocheted up to this part of the ceiling and then finally rested on the floor there,” Kop advised KYW-TV in Philadelphia. “I did touch the thing because it thought it was a random rock, I don’t know, and it was warm.”

Kop mentioned hazmat officers spoke back to their house to test it out at the side of her circle of relatives, in case that they had been uncovered to a couple form of radioactive subject material, however the ones assessments had been all destructive.