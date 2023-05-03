Possible cyber attack hampering Dallas police operations

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A vital a part of the City of Dallas’ police communications machine skilled an outage on Monday morning, together with another town products and services.

CBS News Texas correspondent, JD Miles, reported that it’s unsure whether or not the outage was once a results of a malfunction or a cyber attack, however an e mail referred to it as an exterior intrusion.

The outage is impacting the computer-assisted dispatch machine (CAD) of the Dallas Police Department (DPD), which directs police to emergencies and different calls.

Although 911 name takers are nonetheless in a position to obtain calls, they’re now pressured to manually write down directions for responding officials. Officers can handiest be in contact via their telephones and radios, which may have an much more popular affect at the town.

CBS News Texas is tracking trends and can proceed to record at the state of affairs right through the day. We provides you with the most recent updates once information turns into to be had.