Popular North Texas Water Parks Announce New Name

Two of North Texas’ premier water parks are relaunching under a new name. The Hawaiian Falls water parks in Colony and Garland are now Hawaiian Waters.

“In the breathtaking islands of Hawaii, water is life and the very essence of its name — in Hawaiian, ‘wai’ means ‘water,’” said general manager Chris Shillcutt. “We want our guests’ visits to feel like a tropical resort vacation that’s close to home.”

Both Hawaiian Waters parks will launch new seasons beginning on May 20, 2023.

The Colony park is located across from Grandscape and encompasses 14 acres with 11 water slides, a lazy river, wave pool, kids area and activity pool.

The Garland location is adjacent to the Spring Creek Forest Preserve and Winters Park. It offers 12 acres of refreshment with 11 water slides, a wave pool, lazy river, kids area and activity pool.

“Our parks offer an oasis of fun where adventure begins and family memories are created. The pressures of life and its fast pace just wash away on island time. And if it’s adventure you’re looking for, Hawaiian Waters offers refreshing fun for every level of thrill seeker,” said Shillcutt.

Hawaiian Waters’ new season will see the return of several events, including:

Neon Summer Adult Nights at the Colony sponsored by Shakertins

Dive-In Movie Marathons in both parks

Hawaiian Luau

Waves N’ Wags

Bow Wow Luau

Late Nights in July

The park mascot, Maka, the pineapple, will also be returning as master of ceremonies.

With a new season, the Hawaiian Waters parks will also usher in a new line of events, including:

May 20 – Garland’s 20th Birthday Bash: From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., guests can celebrate two decades of island-style fun with special pricing and gifts for season pass holders

June 17 and July 15 – Garland’s Adult Nights: The park is reserved for those 21 and over with food, drinks, music and fun

June 23 – Garland’s Noche de San Juan: This private, evening event will offer thrills and refreshment celebrating the summer solstice

July 8 – The Colony’s The Taylor Party: Taylor Swift Night: Swifties will take over the park for a nighttime event celebrating the superstar

July 29 – The Colony’s Smash Bros. Game Night: Gamers can enjoy a private evening event celebrating Nintendo’s most iconic characters

August Sundays – Garland’s Sunday Funday Foam Parties: Kids of all ages can enjoy bountiful bubbles and great party music

The Hawaiian Waters parks will also debut the new Big Kahuna Tiki Bar. The bar will serve beer, hard seltzers and wine-based frozen drinks. Additionally, new funnel cakes with fresh fruit toppings, whipped cream and a selection of dessert sauces will be featured.

Hawaiian Waters is now hiring for the summer season. The water parks have a variety of open positions for those age 15 and up, including lifeguards, food service and security.

Both of the Hawaiian Waters parks in Colony and Garland are operated by Premier Parks. For more information, click here.

