Popular children’s bunk beds recalled due to fall risk

The CPSC says the slats that fortify the bunk beds would possibly “break while in use.”

A well-liked logo of children’s bunk beds offered on-line at websites together with Walmart, Amazon and Wayfair have been recalled.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall Thursday of dual bunk beds made through Walker Edison Furniture.

The picket slats that fortify the bunk beds can “break while in use, posing fall and impact hazards,” in accordance to the CPSC.

The voluntary recall was once introduced after the furnishings corporate gained reviews of 14 incidents, together with “one report of minor injuries,” in accordance to the company.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bunk beds and contact Walker Edison Furniture to receive a free repair kit consisting of 12 wooden slats and new instructions,” the CPSC stated in a observation. “Walker Edison is contacting known purchasers directly.”

Walker Edison stated in a observation on its reliable recall information page that “consumers who purchased bunk beds before March 2022 are eligible for this remedy.”

Walker Edison Furniture remembers dual over dual bunk beds due to fall and affect hazards. CSPC

“If you are unclear if your product is subject to this recall, please contact Walker Edison and we will help you determine if the bed in your possession is subject to the recall,” the corporate added.

More than 120,000 of the picket bunk beds, which come in numerous finishes and feature a ladder down the facet, are these days in the marketplace, the CPSC stated.

The affected pieces had been offered between February 2010 and February 2022 on Walmart.com, HomeDepot.com, Amazon.com, Overstock.com and Wayfair.com, in accordance to the CPSC.

The CPSC has provided a list online of the multiple dozen fashion names and outlines incorporated within the recall.

Customers can in finding the fashion identify on a label situated at the bunk beds’ footboard or at the within the mattress rail, in accordance to the CPSC.