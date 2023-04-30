Pope open to helping return Ukrainian children in Russia

Pope Francis says the Vatican is keen to assist facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia all over the struggle

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Francis mentioned Sunday the Vatican was once keen to assist facilitate the return of Ukrainian children taken to Russia all over the struggle, pronouncing the Holy See had already helped mediate some prisoner exchanges and would do “all that is humanly possible” to reunite households.

“All human gestures help. Gestures of cruelty don’t help,” Francis mentioned all over an airborne press convention en direction house from Hungary.

Francis additionally published a secret peace “mission” was once below means. However, he gave no main points when requested whether or not he spoke about peace projects all over his talks in Budapest this weekend with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban or the consultant of the Russian Orthodox Church in Hungary.

“I’m available to do anything,” Francis mentioned. “There’s a mission that’s not public that’s underway; when it’s public I’ll talk about it.”

The International Criminal Court ultimate month issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s children’s commissioner, accusing them of struggle crimes for abducting children from Ukraine.

Russia has denied any wrongdoing, contending the children have been moved for his or her protection.

Last week Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met with Francis on the Vatican and requested him to assist return Ukrainian children taken following the Russian invasion.

“I asked His Holiness to help us return home Ukrainians, Ukrainian children who are detained, arrested, and criminally deported to Russia,″ Shmyhal told the Foreign Press Association after the audience.

Francis recalled that the Holy See had facilitated some prisoner exchanges, working through embassies, and was open to Ukraine’s request to reunite Ukrainian children with their families.

The prisoner exchanges “went well. I think it could go well also for this. It’s important,” he mentioned of the circle of relatives reunifications. “The Holy See is available to do it because it’s the right thing,” he added. “We have to do all that is humanly possible.” ___

