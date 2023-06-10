Pope continues post-surgery recovery in hospital; faithful await his video message

Candles with the picture of Pope Francis are left on the front of the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome, Friday, June 9, 2023, the place Francis is recuperating after present process stomach surgical procedure on Wednesday. The Vatican says Pope Francis has had a 2d just right night time in the clinic recuperating from surgical procedure to take away intestinal scar tissue and service a hernia in his stomach wall.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ROME — Pope Francis spent any other just right night time in the Rome clinic the place he’s recuperating from stomach surgical procedure, the Vatican mentioned Saturday.

Francis, 86, underwent the operation on Wednesday to fix a hernia in the stomach wall and to take away scar tissue that had shaped following intestinal surgical procedure in earlier years.

The Vatican mentioned it will supply extra main points at the pope’s scientific growth later in the day.

Meanwhile, 1000’s of other folks have been anticipated in St. Peter’s Square for a late-afternoon amassing on the Vatican to advertise brotherhood — a high quality so pricey to Francis he wrote an encyclical on its significance in 2020. In that record, the pope defined his imaginative and prescient of a post-COVID international constructed on cohesion, fraternity and take care of the surroundings.

The crowd used to be anticipated to look a video message from the pope. It wasn’t right away transparent if Francis had recorded the message ahead of his surgical procedure or all through the hospitalization.

While in the Tenth-floor condo reserved for papal use at Gemelli Polyclinic, Francis has been studying newspapers whilst sitting in an armchair, and frolicked operating and in prayer, in keeping with the Vatican.

No date has but been introduced for his liberate from the clinic.

Shortly after the three-hour operation, his surgeon informed journalists that the pontiff had skilled no headaches all through the surgical procedure or from the overall anesthesia.

During the operation, the surgical crew got rid of adhesions, one of those inner scarring now not rare after earlier surgical procedure. Two years previous, Francis had a part of his colon got rid of following a narrowing of a bit of the bowel. During Wednesday’s operation, the medical doctors additionally repaired a hernia that had shaped over a prior scar, striking a prosthetic mesh that serves as a make stronger.