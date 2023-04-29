Police: Teacher grazed when gun discharges in classroom

Police say a Tennessee instructor used to be grazed when a gun discharged in a highschool classroom Friday, however no different accidents have been reported

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee instructor used to be grazed when a gun discharged in a highschool classroom Friday, however no different accidents have been reported, police mentioned.

It seems the gun used to be in a scholar’s backpack when it discharged in a classroom at West High School and the trainer used to be grazed both through the bullet or bullet fragment, Knoxville Police mentioned in a tweet.

“The student is in custody and the gun is accounted for,” police mentioned.

More information wasn’t straight away launched.

West High used to be put on lockdown sooner than scholars have been pushed aside for the day at 12:30 p.m., Knox County Schools instructed news retailers.