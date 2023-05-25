Police: Suspects rip ATM from store, steal money and flee







Plano police are recently at the hunt for a gaggle of thieves who stole an ATM from a fuel station. The incident befell on May twenty fifth within the early hours of the morning. The Plano Police Department gained a housebreaking name to the Shell fuel station situated on the 3600 block of 14th Street. The suspects, 3 to 4 in quantity, have been wearing darkish clothes, hoods, and gloves. They sponsored their pickup truck to the entrance of the shop, whilst the clerk used to be getting to the counter, and smashed the glass close to the ATM. The suspects wrapped a series across the gadget and ripped the ATM during the retailer’s entrance glass. During the method, the “ATM was breached,” and the suspects made off with the money.

A witness captured the incident on video, however the suspects fled ahead of any motion may well be taken. The deserted truck used to be situated at an rental off of Ad Street and 14th Street. It is thought to were stolen from Garland, despite the fact that it had no longer been reported lacking on the time of the theft. The police mentioned that two different 7-Elevens have been additionally centered within the closing two months and that identical crimes are being investigated by way of more than one businesses around the Dallas-Fort Worth house. Two weeks ahead of the Plano theft, a identical robbery happened in Coppell, the place a gaggle of thieves tried to steal an ATM however failed. The suspects fled the scene after the cable broke. As of but, no respectable link has been established between the 2 robberies.

