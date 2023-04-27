Police still looking for killer in Dallas road rage incident









Police in Dallas, Texas are still looking out for a suspect in a deadly road rage capturing that claimed the lifetime of a 16-year-old teenager. Emanuell Alexander used to be shot and killed on Tuesday, April 25, after an SUV he used to be in clipped any other driving force’s automobile at Santa Anna Avenue and Shiloh Road.

According to eyewitness accounts, the driving force of the SUV Alexander used to be in pulled over in conjunction with the road and the gunman opened hearth, placing and killing the teenager. Three other folks had been in the SUV with Alexander on the time of the capturing.

- Advertisement -

The suspect’s automobile has been described to the general public as a beige or tan SUV or truck. Witnesses have emphasised how briefly incidents of road rage can escalate, with one witness describing the placement as tragic and in the end ensuing in a teenager’s demise. Police are encouraging someone with information concerning the case to return ahead and make contact with Detective Joshua Romero at 214-671-4226 or e-mail him at [email protected]

The investigation is ongoing, and government have assigned case quantity 070395-2023 to the incident. A video embedded inside the article supplies further protection of the development.