Police seek nicely dressed man who tried to cash forged check

BEAUMONT, Texas — Police in Beaumont are searching for a man they are saying tried to idiot tellers at a Beaumont credit union with a faux passport and great blouse and tie.

Nearly a month in the past on Monday, March 13, 2023, police say {that a} man dressed in a blouse and tie tried to cash a forged check at Education First Federal Credit Union on Eastex Freeway in Beaumont in accordance to a Beaumont Police Department Facebook post.

Police say he dressed nicer in an try to take a look at to idiot tellers and that frequently busting somebody in a case like this will assist lead police to a bigger felony group.

The pictures launched by way of police are the most efficient high quality to be had.

If you’ll be able to determine the man or have any information police ask that you simply name them at (409) 832-1234 or touch Crime Stoppers.

This is a creating tale. We will replace with extra if and after we obtain extra showed information.

If you've got information a couple of crime you want to earn a cash praise of up to $1000 by way of offering an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App for your cellular software to post your tip anonymously.

