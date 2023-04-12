Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Texas

Police searching for suspects after shooting inside Missouri City pawn shop

MISSOURI CITY, Texas – An investigation is underway after pictures have been fired inside a pawn shop in Missouri City.

Missouri City Police Department officials replied to the pawn shop positioned at 1923 Texas Parkway round 10:58 a.m.

Police are lately searching the realm for two suspects.

The Fort Bend Independent School District positioned 3 of its colleges within the house on a safe lockout because of the police process within the house.

This is a creating tale, proceed to test again for extra main points.

