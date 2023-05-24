Police searching for missing youth basketball coach in Florida

Police in Florida are having a look for a missing guy who pals say was once closing noticed most likely going out for a run 3 days in the past.

Makuach Yak, 31, a youth basketball coach from Delray Beach, was once intended to coach on Saturday however was once nowhere to be discovered, his pal and industry spouse instructed ABC West Palm Beach affiliate WPBF.

“He’s very responsible,” his pal, Tate VanRoekel, instructed the station. “If he says he’s gonna do something, he’s gonna do it.”

- Advertisement -

A missing individual flyer for Makuach Yak. WPBF

Home safety pictures shared with WPBF recorded Yak in his entrance backyard round 6:30 a.m. Saturday in a red blouse and black shorts, the station reported.

- Advertisement -

VanRoekel instructed WPBF that Yak’s pockets, keys, cellular phone and Apple Watch have been “all on the counter, just sitting there.”

The Delray Beach Police Department mentioned in a missing person post on social media that Yak had walked clear of his house in Delray Beach on Saturday and “most likely was wearing workout clothes.”

In the times since he was once reported missing, pals had been knocking on doorways and organizing searches for Yak all through Delray Beach, a town on Florida’s east coast situated between West Palm Beach and Boca Raton.

- Advertisement -

“I’ve been looking through alleyways,” VanRoekel instructed WPBF. “I’ve been looking underneath bridges, in wooded areas, abandoned houses, anything, anywhere.”

Makuach Yak is noticed in an undated photograph launched through police. Delray Beach Police Department

Yak’s cousin, Diew Malou, has additionally been concerned in the hunt efforts, WPBF reported.

“We’re just trying to make sure that he’s safe,” Malou instructed WPBF.

“We just miss him,” Malou added. “If we can find where he’s at, if anybody could help us, that would be great.”

A police spokesperson instructed ABC News Tuesday night there have been no updates in the case and that Yak, a local of South Sudan, stays missing.

“We are urging the public to call us if they see someone matching his description,” Delray Beach Police spokesperson Ted White mentioned.

Police mentioned Yak is round 6 foot 4 and weighs 165 kilos. Anyone with information is requested to name the Delray Beach Police Department at 561-243-7800.