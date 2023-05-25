Police searching for man accused of stabbing Metro driver

Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a Metro bus driver a couple of instances Wednesday night time in Woodland Hills ahead of fleeing on foot.

Calls in regards to the incident, situated at Erwin Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard, got here in at round 5:15 p.m., officers with the Los Angeles Police Department stated.

- Advertisement -

The attack took place after a male suspect boarded the bus and started arguing with the driver. As the altercation escalated, it spilled out of the bus and onto the sidewalk the place the MTA operator was once stabbed a couple of instances within the higher torso by means of the suspect who then fled eastbound on Erwin Street, LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton stated.

The 61-year-old bus driver was once taken to Northridge Hospital in essential situation and stays within the extensive care unit.

“The Department has mustered a number of night watch detectives and uniform personnel to investigate this senseless attack,” LAPD Chief Michel Moore said. “Detectives are speaking with witnesses and gathering video evidence. Numerous uniform officers are conducting a grid search of the area.”

- Advertisement -

The suspect is described as a 21-year-old male, about 6 toes tall, with curly blonde hair and a skinny construct. He was once closing noticed dressed in a black Adidas backpack, a crimson blouse and black pants.

“Right now, our investigation is centering here in the Woodland Hills area, but this suspect may be anywhere in either the San Fernando Valley or nearby areas and that suspect may also still be riding either MTA buses or on public transportation to include rideshares,” Deputy Chief Hamilton stated.

Footage from Sky5 confirmed a big police presence on the scene. Much of the world was once cordoned off as detectives investigated the world and collected information.