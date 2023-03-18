Monday, March 20, 2023
Texas

Police search for vehicle involved in hit and run, officials say

By accuratenewsinfo
(Source: Brownsville Police Department press unencumber)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are asking for the general public’s lend a hand figuring out a vehicle they consider used to be involved in a hit and run in February.

The main coincidence befell came about simply prior to 10 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 23, on eleventh and West Elizabeth streets.


Surveillance pictures captured the vehicle using down the road seconds prior to the coincidence befell. Brownsville police say, the driving force fled the positioning after the coincidence.

Anyone with information or is aware of the whereabouts of the vehicle is requested to touch Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).



tale through Source link

