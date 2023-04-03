Police search for ring of crooks they say are vandalizing, burglarizing cars in Broward

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Police are looking out for folks observed on digicam smashing and stealing from greater than a dozen cars in the similar condo advanced.

It took place early Friday morning at 400 Diplomat Parkway in Hallandale Beach.

- Advertisement -

“We are very scared and every day we come downstairs to see if something has happened or not and we want something to be done,” mentioned resident Katerina Ford.

Residents say it’s no longer the primary time their group has been centered, however that they had been coping with incidents like this for months.

Back on March 17, video presentations every other incident the place a criminal pulled up in wide sunlight and stole a catalytic converter off a automotive.

- Advertisement -

Another incident presentations a person stealing a tire off a Jeep.

“We are very concerned about what’s happening here,” mentioned Hallandale Beach Police Capt. Pedro Abut. “It’s a very safe community but these are people who are taking advantage of a quiet area to break into cars.”

Police mentioned a ring goes round all over South Florida commuting those crimes.

- Advertisement -

They consider it is attached to every other case Local 10 News lined in Hollywood the place 13 cars had their home windows smashed out on Friday.

Over the ultimate six months there were six equivalent cases that police are investigating.

Anyone with information is recommended to name Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.