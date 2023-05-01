Tuesday, May 2, 2023
Police search for missing 22-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is inquiring for the help of the general public in finding 22-year-old Aeon Brown, who has been reported missing.

Brown was once ultimate observed on Saturday close to 300 SW 4th Court and was once dressed in a black T-shirt, blue/grey shorts, black slides, and a black beanie. He is roughly 5 toes, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 kilos. The Police Department has mentioned that Brown will have been riding his 2004 blue Honda Accord with a Florida registration code LJHT23.

If you or someone you understand has any information on Aeon Brown’s whereabouts, please touch the government in an instant at 954-828-5700.

