Police say man continued date after fatal shooting over $40

According to court docket data, a Texas man is accused of interrupting his dinner date to fatally shoot a person who allegedly posed as a parking attendant and scammed him out of $40.

Erick Aguirre, 29, has been charged with homicide within the dying of 46-year-old Elliot Nix on April 11, as reported by means of police. During a court docket listening to on Thursday, Aguirre’s bond was once set at $200,000, and his lawyer, Brent Mayr, declined to remark at the case.

Police observation printed that Aguirre and his date parked their automobiles on the subject of a downtown Houston eating place when Nix approached them, declaring that it will price $20 each and every to park their vehicles. Aguirre sooner or later paid $40 to her, however a cafe worker later knowledgeable Aguirre that Nix didn’t paintings for the parking space and had defrauded them, consistent with a possible motive affidavit.

Police launched a possible motive affidavit which printed that an worker at a close-by smoke store later advised police that he noticed Aguirre run again to his automotive, grasp a pistol and pass after Nix. The worker mentioned that Aguirre and Nix went out of his sight, however he heard a gunshot sooner than 8 p.m. after which noticed Aguirre “nonchalantly walking back to his car with the gun in his hand” sooner than striking the gun again in his automotive and strolling again around the side road to the eating place and going inside of along with his date, consistent with the affidavit. Nix was once taken to a sanatorium, the place he later died.

Aguirre’s date advised police that she was once blind to what he had achieved, and he merely advised her that “he had just scared the guy and everything was fine.” the couple then began strolling to their desk, however they left and ate at any other eating place after Aguirre regarded uncomfortable and prompt they pass somewhere other.

Aguirre’s date got here ahead two days later after police had launched footage of the couple, which have been known by means of tricks to Crime Stoppers. Aguirre, who lives close to Corpus Christi, situated about 200 miles (320 km) southwest of Houston, was once arrested previous this week and remains to be in jail.

A Texas prison protection lawyer no longer affiliated with the case, Grant Scheiner, mentioned that below state regulations associated with the security of assets, Aguirre’s legal professional would most probably argue that using fatal power was once justified. However, Scheiner mentioned that Aguirre’s instances, comparable to retrieving a weapon when there was once no quick risk after which proceeding along with his meal after the alleged shooting, would no longer help him.

Nix’s tragic shooting comes after a number of high-profile incidents across the United States, through which nonviolent instances devolved into shootings comparable to going to a incorrect cope with, coming into the fallacious automotive or going right into a neighbor’s backyard to retrieve a basketball.

In 2021, Texas lawmakers licensed law permitting other people to hold handguns with no license and the background tests and coaching that had long gone with it. Scheiner mentioned, “The issue is that guns are so widely available, and there is a lot of misinterpretation on when you can use deadly force. You have a lot of guns and not enough knowledge.”

Elliot Nix’s friends and family will mourn his loss, and the case highlights the continuing debate over using deadly power, gun possession, and whether or not the present law to control get right of entry to to weapons is ok.