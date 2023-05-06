Police respond to reports of a shooting in Allen, Texas

(NewsNation) — Law enforcement is investigating an lively shooter scenario at an outside outlet mall in Allen, Texas, Saturday.

- Advertisement -

WFAA tv reported that police at the scene stated there have been a couple of sufferers, together with kids. The Collin County Sheriff stated the shooter may be lifeless, WFAA reported.

According to CNN, a manhunt is underway for a possible 2d suspect.

- Advertisement -

A dispatcher with Allen police showed the dept was once investigating a shooting, after calls about pictures being fired got here in at round 3:40 p.m.

The City of Allen tweeted that individuals must steer clear of the world round Allen Premium Outlets.

A are living aerial broadcast from the news station confirmed armored vehicles and different regulation enforcement cars stationed outdoor the sprawling mall.

- Advertisement -

Footage from KTVT displays consumers streaming out of the mall. Ambulances from a number of neighboring towns additionally answered to the scene.

Allen is situated in north central Texas, roughly 25 miles north of downtown Dallas. It is the fourth greatest town in Collin County.

This is a creating tale. Check again for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this record.