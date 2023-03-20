Police reports: An aggravated assault, two vehicle thefts, vehicle burglaries reported Saturday | Local News

Area police studies indicated:
KILLEEN
Burglary of a vehicle was once reported in the dark Saturday within the 1500 block of Kimberly Lane.
City warrant for every other company was once reported at 12:59 a.m. Saturday within the house of Oak Hill Drive and Young Circle.
A robbery of a vehicle was once reported at 1 a.m. Saturday within the 4400 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Driving whilst intoxicated was once reported at 1:35 a.m. Saturday within the 1500 block of East Veterans memorial Boulevard.
Failure to spot no longer a fugitive was once reported at 1:58 a.m. Saturday within the house of Atkinson Avenue and North W.S. Young Drive.
Driving whilst intoxicated was once reported at 2:09 a.m. Saturday within the house of Foster Lane and West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An attack inflicting physically harm was once reported at 2:24 a.m. Saturday within the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
A robbery was once reported at 4:20 a.m. Saturday within the 1900 block of Poage Avenue.
Duty on hanging an unattended vehicle was once reported at 10 a.m. Saturday within the 1100 block of West Stan Schlueter Loop.
An aggravated attack was once reported at 12:42 p.m. Saturday within the 100 block of West Dunn Avenue.
An attack inflicting physically harm was once reported at 2:26 p.m. Saturday within the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Failure to forestall and provides information to an attended vehicle was once reported at 3:27 p.m. Saturday within the 500 block of West Central Texas Expressway.
Criminal mischief was once reported at 5:37 p.m. Saturday within the 1800 block of Kingwood Drive.
An attack inflicting physically harm was once reported at 5:40 p.m. Saturday within the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
Driving with unlawful license standing was once reported at 6:46 p.m. Saturday within the 400 block of Farm to Market Road 440.
Theft of a vehicle was once reported at 6:47 p.m. Saturday within the 1300 block of Harris Avenue.
An attack inflicting physically harm was once reported at 9:04 p.m. Saturday within the 5800 block of Redstone Drive.
Evading arrest or detention was once reported at 11:32 p.m. Saturday within the house of Hall Avenue and North tenth Street.
Failure to forestall and provides information to an attended vehicle was once reported at 11:39 p.m. Saturday within the 800 block of South Fort Hood Street.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does no longer put up crime statistics at the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does no longer put up crime statistics at the weekend.
LAMPASAS
A reckless driving force was once reported at 1:13 a.m. Saturday within the 700 block of West Avenue C.
A noise disturbance was once reported at 2 a.m. Saturday within the 400 block of South Porter Street.
Loud tune was once reported at 2:17 a.m. Saturday within the 600 block of South Spring Street.
An arrest for cruelty to non-livestock animal was once reported at 2:45 a.m. Saturday within the 600 block of South Spring Street.
A parking grievance was once reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on Sue Ann Drive.
A parking grievance was once reported at 4:39 p.m. Saturday on Sunset Drive.
A reckless driving force was once reported at 5:32 p.m. Saturday within the 2500 block of South Highway 183.
Criminal trespassing was once reported at 6:05 p.m. Saturday within the 800 block of North Elm Street.
A suspicious vehicle was once reported at 10:18 p.m. Saturday within the 100 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
A disturbance was once reported at 11:58 p.m. Saturday within the 10 block of E. E. Ohnmeiss Drive.
