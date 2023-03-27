Police reports: Aggravated assault, burglary reported in Killeen Saturday | Local News

Area police studies indicated:
KILLEEN
An attack used to be reported at 1 a.m. Saturday in the 3800 block of Pecos Drive.
Public intoxication used to be reported at 4 a.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Toledo Drive.
Burglary of habitation with the intent to dedicate any other legal used to be reported at 4:24 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Westwood Drive.
Possession of drug paraphernalia used to be reported at 9:24 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of West Mary Jane Drive.
Criminal trespassing used to be reported at 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the 6100 block of tenth Street.
An attack inflicting physically harm used to be reported at 11:49 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of East Dunn Avenue.
An irritated attack used to be reported at midday Saturday in the world of South W.S. Young Drive and Interstate 14.
Possession of drug paraphernalia used to be reported at 12:50 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of South W.S. Young Drive.
An attack of a circle of relatives member via impeding respiring/move used to be reported at 3:33 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of North Gray Street.
An attack inflicting physically harm used to be reported at 3:54 p.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Fieldstone Drive.
An attack inflicting physically harm used to be reported at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of East Rancier Avenue.
No tail gentle on automobile used to be reported at 9:57 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
COPPERAS COVE
The Copperas Cove Police Department does now not submit crime statistics at the weekend.
HARKER HEIGHTS
The Harker Heights Police Department does now not submit crime statistics at the weekend.
LAMPASAS
An coincidence used to be reported at 11:38 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Key Avenue.
An arrest for ownership of a managed substance, warrant for failure to seem and ownership of a managed substance used to be reported at 11:45 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Western Street.
An attack used to be reported at 2:51 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of South Spring Street.
An arrest for prison trespassing used to be reported at 4:29 p.m. Saturday in the 900 block of North Elm Street.
Fraud used to be reported at 5:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1100 block of Limestone Drive.
A suspicious particular person used to be reported at 8:04 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of South key Avenue.
A reckless driving force used to be reported at 10:16 p.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of North U.S. Highway 183.
A home disturbance used to be reported at 10:27 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Ridge Street.
Compiled via Jana Lynn Kilcrease
