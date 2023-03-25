Police release body camera footage showing fatal shooting of Timothy Johnson

The Fairfax County Police Department launched body camera footage of the fatal police shooting of Timothy Johnson, 37, who allegedly stole a couple of sun shades in a Northern Virginia mall.

The surveillance and body camera movies from Feb. 22 had been proven publicly for the primary time right through a Thursday press convention led by means of Police Chief Kevin Davis, who introduced that the officer who fired the fatal shot has been pushed aside from the dept.

“The other discharging officer has been served a notice administratively separating him from the Fairfax County Police Department. This notice was served today. He will no longer be a Fairfax County police officer,” Davis stated.

The different officer concerned has been put on changed limited accountability, he stated.

Melissa Johnson, the mum of Timothy Johnson, informed ABC News she “was pleased to hear about the administrative separation” of one of the officials; on the other hand, she “was not pleased to hear about the continuation of restricted duty” for the opposite.

“They both discharged their weapons. They both had their weapons out,” Johnson’s mom stated, including that for the primary time since Wednesday, she felt like she may just breathe.

She additionally informed ABC News that she seen the body camera video Wednesday ahead of it was once launched.

“No parent should have to view something like that,” she stated.

An image from footage released by Fairfax County police on March 23, 2023, shows Timothy Johnson in a shop at the mall near a sunglasses display, Feb. 22, 2023.

According to police, retailer surveillance video displays Johnson at a Nordstrom division retailer within Tysons Corner Center allegedly stealing no less than one pair of sun shades.

Shortly after the alleged robbery, an anti-theft alarm was once activated as Johnson was once leaving the shop, police stated, prompting officials to pursue Johnson in a foot chase.

Body camera footage displays police chasing Johnson as he exited the storage and ran towards a depressing, wooded house. There, pictures may also be heard at the footage, one shot hitting Johnson’s chest, in step with the police.

Police stated they in an instant rendered help to Johnson till a neighborhood fireplace and rescue division arrived.

Johnson was once then taken to a neighborhood sanatorium the place he was once pronounced useless, in step with police.

According to Davis, “The officer’s actions do not meet the expectations of our police department.”

“They drew their guns and shot and killed him and the only thing they knew was that he was accused of allegedly taking a pair of sunglasses,” Melissa Johnson stated at a prior press convention.

Police stated no weapon was once discovered on the scene.

Both officials are each nonetheless below investigation, in step with the police division.

The officials didn’t in an instant reply to ABC News’ request for remark.