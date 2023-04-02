Police provide privacy law insight following indecent exposure arrest

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral spoke with native law enforcement to provide readability on how a lot privacy one is entitled to in their very own house.

On March 28, a McAllen guy used to be arrested on fees of indecent exposure after being noticed status bare from the waist down by means of a window in his own residence.

- Advertisement -





Several neighbors reported the person, mentioning he used to be visibly touching himself via an open window. One neighbor used to be ready to {photograph} the person with the intention to display police, courtroom data printed.

Many readers had been puzzled after the arrest used to be made, asking how the person can have been charged if he used to be within his own residence.

- Advertisement - RELATED: Docs: McAllen guy arrested after neighbors spot him bare via an open window



ValleyCentral spoke with Investigator Martin Sandoval with the Brownsville Police Department who equipped insight into eventualities involving indecent exposure whilst within a house. According to Sandoval, there’s a Supreme Court case law that covers those incidents.

“The expectation to privacy that a person has in his house is 100% affordable to the person, but, if they have windows open, and the public can actually see inside their house, they no longer have an expectation of privacy,” Sandoval mentioned.

- Advertisement -

The Texas penal code defines indecent exposure as an individual exposing his anus, or any a part of his genitals with intent to arouse or gratify the sexual want of anyone, and he’s reckless about whether or not some other is provide who will likely be angry or alarmed by means of his act.

“By having windows open and being naked, yes, that is an offense,” Sandoval mentioned. “If you want to be naked in your house, you have to make sure that your windows are closed.”

Auto-pedestrian twist of fate kills Laguna Heights guy



Many additionally requested concerning the neighbor, and the way she used to be ready to {photograph} the bare guy with out being charged with a criminal offense herself.

“We have to remember in the state of Texas, it is a one consent rule. As long as one person has consent, the person taking the picture or the person that’s in the picture,” Sandoval mentioned. “Since they are in public view, they have no expectation of privacy.”