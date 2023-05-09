Police: Possible meteorite strikes home in New Jersey – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A steel object formed like a rectangular and believed to be a meteorite reportedly hit the roof of a home in Hopewell Township, New Jersey, on Monday. According to the police, the incident took place simply after 1 p.m. at a area on Old Washington Crossing Pennington Road. Thankfully, the home was once occupied on the time of the incident, however fortuitously there have been no casualties reported. The object was once estimated to be about 4 inches through 6 inches and seemed to be steel in nature, the police stated. It was once reported that the conceivable meteorite penetrated the roof, the ceiling, and in the end hit the hardwood flooring earlier than coming to relaxation.

Officials have contacted a couple of different companies to lend a hand them definitely determine the article. The police consider the conceivable meteorite may well be associated with a present meteor bathe known as the Eta Aquariids. However, the incident remains to be beneath investigation, and government are having a look into all conceivable reasons.

