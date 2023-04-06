Police Officer With Bit Part in Epstein Jail Drama Is Convicted of Murder

On April 11 of the next 12 months, Mr. Tartaglione lured Mr. Luna to a bar in order to confront him, prosecutors mentioned. Not figuring out it was once a entice, Mr. Luna introduced with him his nephews Miguel Luna and Urbano Santiago and a circle of relatives buddy, Hector Gutierrez.

“What occurred next could only be described as pure terror,” Mr. Williams mentioned.

Prosecutors mentioned that Mr. Tartaglione tortured Mr. Luna and compelled one of his nephews to observe as he strangled him with a zipper tie. He and two mates then took the opposite males to the woods the place they shot them and buried them in a mass grave.

Mr. Tartaglione, of Otisville, N.Y., was once arrested in December 2016. As the government endured their investigation, one of his accomplices killed himself. That guy, Gerard Benderoth, who was once additionally a retired police officer and bodybuilder, was once pulled over by way of F.B.I. brokers and native cops in Haverstraw, N.Y., in March 2017. They have been hoping to get him to cooperate in the inquiry, however he shot himself sooner than they reached the automobile.

Another bodybuilder, Joseph Biggs, a faculty safety guard from Nanuet, N.Y., was once charged that June with having a job in the murders. He testified against Mr. Tartaglione, hoping for a extra lenient sentence, The Journal News Reported. He and Mr. Benderoth had labored for Mr. Tartaglione amassing money owed from shoppers who purchased steroids from them outdoor native gyms, he testified. He detailed how he, Mr. Benderoth and Mr. Tartaglione performed the killings.