Police Officer With Bit Part in Epstein Jail Drama Is Convicted of Murder

Nearly seven years to the day that 4 males have been lured to a bar in Chester, N.Y., and killed “gangland style,” a retired police officer grew to become drug broker was once discovered responsible in their murders.
Nicholas Tartaglione, the previous officer, was once convicted on all counts in federal courtroom in White Plains, N.Y., and faces lifestyles in jail.
“Mr. Tartaglione’s heinous acts represent a broader betrayal, as he was a former police officer who once swore to protect the very community he devastated,” Damian Williams, the U.S. lawyer for the Southern District of New York, mentioned in a observation on Thursday.
Prosecutors mentioned that Mr. Tartaglione, an avid bodybuilder who had retired from the Briarcliff Manor Police Department in 2008, were working a drug ring. In 2015, he suspected {that a} guy named Martin Luna had stolen cash from him.
On April 11 of the next 12 months, Mr. Tartaglione lured Mr. Luna to a bar in order to confront him, prosecutors mentioned. Not figuring out it was once a entice, Mr. Luna introduced with him his nephews Miguel Luna and Urbano Santiago and a circle of relatives buddy, Hector Gutierrez.
“What occurred next could only be described as pure terror,” Mr. Williams mentioned.
Prosecutors mentioned that Mr. Tartaglione tortured Mr. Luna and compelled one of his nephews to observe as he strangled him with a zipper tie. He and two mates then took the opposite males to the woods the place they shot them and buried them in a mass grave.
Mr. Tartaglione, of Otisville, N.Y., was once arrested in December 2016. As the government endured their investigation, one of his accomplices killed himself. That guy, Gerard Benderoth, who was once additionally a retired police officer and bodybuilder, was once pulled over by way of F.B.I. brokers and native cops in Haverstraw, N.Y., in March 2017. They have been hoping to get him to cooperate in the inquiry, however he shot himself sooner than they reached the automobile.
Another bodybuilder, Joseph Biggs, a faculty safety guard from Nanuet, N.Y., was once charged that June with having a job in the murders. He testified against Mr. Tartaglione, hoping for a extra lenient sentence, The Journal News Reported. He and Mr. Benderoth had labored for Mr. Tartaglione amassing money owed from shoppers who purchased steroids from them outdoor native gyms, he testified. He detailed how he, Mr. Benderoth and Mr. Tartaglione performed the killings.
Mr. Biggs and Mr. Tartaglione have been each charged with 17 counts, together with homicide, kidnapping, and medication and guns fees. Prosecutors mentioned final 12 months that they wouldn’t pursue the demise penalty for Mr. Tartaglione, on the path of Attorney General Merrick Garland.
A attorney for Mr. Tartaglione, Bruce A. Barket, mentioned that his consumer maintained his innocence and would attraction the decision.
“They don’t have an accurate picture of who did what,” he mentioned of the prosecutors.
After his arrest, Mr. Tartaglione shared a mobile for a time with Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced financier jailed on intercourse trafficking fees. Mr. Tartaglione alerted guards to a suicide strive by way of Mr. Epstein in 2019, his attorney mentioned on the time.
After that incident, Mr. Epstein accused Mr. Tartaglione of assaulting him, a rate that Mr. Tartaglione denied. A jail respectable mentioned on the time that Mr. Epstein’s tale gave the impression to be an try to keep away from being placed on suicide watch. He killed himself not up to a month later.