A Houston Police Department officer Tuesday afternoon shot a man near a Family Dollar on Martin Luther King Boulevard in southeast Houston.

Police had been first known as to 12201 Martin Luther King, near the intersection with East Orem, west of Hobby Airport. During their reaction, government stated an officer shot a man at 2:35 p.m.

The man’s situation and the cases across the taking pictures were not right away launched. It was once

More than a dozen uniformed cops and much more detectives had been outdoor the Family Dollar investigating after the police taking pictures. It gave the impression the investigation was once targeted at the parking space of the Family Dollar retailer.

Police had been anticipated to present an replace on the scene later Tuesday. Check again for updates.