Police need public’s help to find 17-year-old boy missing from Liberty City – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Police need public's help to find 17-year-old boy missing from Liberty City

A 17-year-old boy named Joseph Brownlee has been reported missing since Sunday. He used to be remaining noticed within the neighborhood of Northwest seventy fifth Street and eleventh Avenue in Liberty City. The teen used to be remaining noticed clad in grey brief pants and a red sweater with a hoody. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is prompt to touch the police.

