Police need public’s help to find 17-year-old boy missing from Liberty City – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

A 17-year-old boy named Joseph Brownlee has been reported missing since Sunday. He used to be remaining noticed within the neighborhood of Northwest seventy fifth Street and eleventh Avenue in Liberty City. The teen used to be remaining noticed clad in grey brief pants and a red sweater with a hoody. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is prompt to touch the police.

It is essential to word that Sunbeam Television Corp. holds the copyright to this subject matter, and all rights are reserved. Any try to put up, redistribute, broadcast or rewrite the content material with out prior permission is precisely prohibited.

Don’t fail to notice the newest news – subscribe to our Newsletter lately!