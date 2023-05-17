Police look for suspect who threatened clerk, stole money from north Houston hotel

HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department is looking for the general public’s help in figuring out a suspect inquisitive about a theft at a hotel in North Houston. According to officers, the incident befell on April tenth, at round 11:05 p.m., when an unidentified male entered the foyer of a hotel within the 15600 block of John F. Kennedy and jumped over-the-counter coming near the hotel clerk. The suspect grabbed the clerk by means of the throat and threatened to stab him if he didn’t open the money drawer. The clerk complied, and the suspect fled the scene with the stolen money.

The police launched surveillance video of the theft wherein the suspect will also be noticed. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, elderly between 23-26 years previous.

Click here to watch the surveillance video.

If you’ve any information relating to this situation, please touch Crime Stoppers of Houston. You can stay nameless and is also eligible for a money praise of as much as $5,000. To record a tip, name 713-222-TIPS (8477), publish a web based tip at www.crime-stoppers.org, or use the Crime Stoppers cell app.