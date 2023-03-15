Police Launch Death Investigation After Incident in Northwest Miami-Dade – NBC 6 South Florida

(*6*)



Police are investigating a reported deadly incident that happened overdue Tuesday night time in northwest Miami-Dade.

Officers arrived on the scene in the 8400 block of Northwest fifth Court, simply blocks east of I-95. Video from the scene confirmed the frame of 1 individual subsequent to a automotive on the scene.

- Advertisement -

A reported capturing reportedly happened one block away, however police have now not showed that or known the sufferer of the preliminary scene.

Anyone with information is requested to name Miami-Dade Crime Stopper at 305-471-TIPS.