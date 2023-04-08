Saturday, April 8, 2023
type here...
Florida

Police investigating possible shooting in Hollywood

By accuratenewsinfo
0
0
Police investigating possible shooting in Hollywood


HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a possible shooting in Hollywood that happened in a single day Saturday.

Hollywood police have been investigating the possible shooting at a house close to the 2200 block of Cody Street.

- Advertisement -

Crime scene detectives have been taking pictures of the scene the place a number of proof markers have been positioned in the world.

No suspect information is understood at the moment.

Authorities have no longer published if any person was once injured in the possible shooting.

- Advertisement -

This is a creating tale. Please refresh the web page or watch Local 10 News for the most recent updates.

Copyright 2023 by way of WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.



Source link

Previous article
IPL 2023 [Twitter reactions]: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Trent Boult shine in Rajasthan Royals thumping win over Delhi Capitals
Next article
NorthPark Center evacuated after mall received threat

More articles

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Accurate News And Information. All rights reserved.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks