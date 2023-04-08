Police investigating possible shooting in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a possible shooting in Hollywood that happened in a single day Saturday.

Hollywood police have been investigating the possible shooting at a house close to the 2200 block of Cody Street.

- Advertisement -

Crime scene detectives have been taking pictures of the scene the place a number of proof markers have been positioned in the world.

No suspect information is understood at the moment.

Authorities have no longer published if any person was once injured in the possible shooting.

- Advertisement -

This is a creating tale. Please refresh the web page or watch Local 10 News for the most recent updates.